    Coast Guard Culinary B-roll

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Paige Hause 

    U.S. Coast Guard Recruiting Command

    U.S. Coast Guard culinary specialists participate in the 47th Annual Joint Culinary Training Exercise (JCTE) at Fort Gregg-Adams in Prince George County, Va., March 4-9, 2023. The competition is sanctioned by the American Culinary Federation and showcases the talents of military chefs from around the globe in all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces. Petty Officer First Class John Toman won Armed Forces Chef of the Year, Petty Officer First Class Miriam Lutz won Armed Forces Pastry Chef of the Year and Petty Officer First Class Danielle Hughes won Best in Show for the Overall Hot Food Challenge, and the Coast Guard Culinary Team earning a total of seven gold, 10 silver and five bronze medals. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Paige Hause)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2023
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 17:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974120
    VIRIN: 230306-G-VE919-1001
    Filename: DOD_111241317
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

