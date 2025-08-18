Coast Guard Culinary B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/974120" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Coast Guard culinary specialists participate in the 47th Annual Joint Culinary Training Exercise (JCTE) at Fort Gregg-Adams in Prince George County, Va., March 4-9, 2023. The competition is sanctioned by the American Culinary Federation and showcases the talents of military chefs from around the globe in all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces. Petty Officer First Class John Toman won Armed Forces Chef of the Year, Petty Officer First Class Miriam Lutz won Armed Forces Pastry Chef of the Year and Petty Officer First Class Danielle Hughes won Best in Show for the Overall Hot Food Challenge, and the Coast Guard Culinary Team earning a total of seven gold, 10 silver and five bronze medals. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Paige Hause)