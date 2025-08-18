Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground: Three Natural Environment Test Centers

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2025

    Video by Eugene Garcia 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    One of the largest military installations in the world, U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground’s mission is to ensure the success and dependability of weapon systems and munitions used by American military forces. The proving ground’s test and development facilities are capable of testing nearly everything in the Army’s combat arsenal, from artillery and vehicles to unmanned aircraft and parachute systems.

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground commands three subordinate test centers: Yuma Test Center, Arctic Regions Test Center, and Tropic Regions Test Center.

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 16:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 974110
    VIRIN: 250819-A-IK096-8818
    Filename: DOD_111241178
    Length: 00:03:26
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground: Three Natural Environment Test Centers, by Eugene Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

