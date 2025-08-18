One of the largest military installations in the world, U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground’s mission is to ensure the success and dependability of weapon systems and munitions used by American military forces. The proving ground’s test and development facilities are capable of testing nearly everything in the Army’s combat arsenal, from artillery and vehicles to unmanned aircraft and parachute systems.
U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground commands three subordinate test centers: Yuma Test Center, Arctic Regions Test Center, and Tropic Regions Test Center.
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2025 16:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|974110
|VIRIN:
|250819-A-IK096-8818
|Filename:
|DOD_111241178
|Length:
|00:03:26
|Location:
|YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground: Three Natural Environment Test Centers, by Eugene Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.