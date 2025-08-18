Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MWSS-174 hosts exercise Toxic Swell 25

    MARINE CORPS TRAINING AREA BELLOWS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Chandler Evans 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. servicemembers patrol during exercise Toxic Swell at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Hawaii, Aug. 18, 2025. Toxic Swell 25 is a joint chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear exercise hosted by Marine Wing Support Squadron 174, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, that provided mission essential training as well as enhanced joint interoperability between the U.S. Marine Corps, Air National Guard, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Air Force Reserves. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Chandler Evans)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 17:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974102
    VIRIN: 250818-M-UB848-1001
    Filename: DOD_111241019
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: MARINE CORPS TRAINING AREA BELLOWS, HAWAII, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWSS-174 hosts exercise Toxic Swell 25, by LCpl Chandler Evans, identified by DVIDS

    MAG24
    MWSS-174
    ToxicSwell

