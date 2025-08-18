MWSS-174 hosts exercise Toxic Swell 25

U.S. servicemembers patrol during exercise Toxic Swell at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Hawaii, Aug. 18, 2025. Toxic Swell 25 is a joint chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear exercise hosted by Marine Wing Support Squadron 174, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, that provided mission essential training as well as enhanced joint interoperability between the U.S. Marine Corps, Air National Guard, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Air Force Reserves. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Chandler Evans)
|08.18.2025
|08.19.2025 17:03
|B-Roll
|974102
|250818-M-UB848-1001
|DOD_111241019
|00:02:05
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS TRAINING AREA BELLOWS, HAWAII, US
|2
|2
