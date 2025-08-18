Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    British and Americans train on M109 Paladins at Northern Strike 25-2

    GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Garas 

    Michigan National Guard

    Soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, 222nd Field Artillery Regiment, Utah Army National Guard, and British soldiers with 214 (Worcestershire) Battery, 104th Regiment Royal Artillery, operate M109A6 Paladin howitzers to provide fire support for various units during Northern Strike 25-2, Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 11, 2025. Northern Strike is a National Guard Bureau sponsored, multi-component, multinational exercise designed to build readiness and enhance interoperability with allied forces to fight and win. Northern Strike 25-2, Michigan’s largest and longest exercise designed to validate readiness of the joint reserve force, is held Aug. 2 to 16, 2025 at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center. This year's iteration will feature approximately 7,500 participants. (U.S. Army video by Daniel Garas)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 13:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 974080
    VIRIN: 250811-Z-OV434-1001
    Filename: DOD_111240485
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US

    This work, British and Americans train on M109 Paladins at Northern Strike 25-2, by SSG Daniel Garas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Grayling
    M109 Paladin
    NS252
    Michigan
    Michigan Army National Guard

