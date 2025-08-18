British and Americans train on M109 Paladins at Northern Strike 25-2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, 222nd Field Artillery Regiment, Utah Army National Guard, and British soldiers with 214 (Worcestershire) Battery, 104th Regiment Royal Artillery, operate M109A6 Paladin howitzers to provide fire support for various units during Northern Strike 25-2, Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 11, 2025. Northern Strike is a National Guard Bureau sponsored, multi-component, multinational exercise designed to build readiness and enhance interoperability with allied forces to fight and win. Northern Strike 25-2, Michigan’s largest and longest exercise designed to validate readiness of the joint reserve force, is held Aug. 2 to 16, 2025 at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center. This year's iteration will feature approximately 7,500 participants. (U.S. Army video by Daniel Garas)