    Case Studies in Diagnosing and Managing Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder and Menopausal Hormone Therapy

    UNITED STATES

    08.13.2025

    Video by Melissa Campbell 

    Defense Health Agency - E&T

    DHA J-7 Continuing Education Program Office (CEPO) Special Feature Webinar: Case Studies in Diagnosing and Managing Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder and Menopausal Hormone Therapy

    Presenters:

    Air Force Lt. Col. Samantha Simpson, M.D., NCMP
    Chief of the Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility Division and Program Director for the SAUSHEC OB/GYN Residency Program, Brooke Army Medical Center

    Retired Air Force Col. Christine Kress, DNP, APRN, WHNP-BC, MSCP
    Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner and Certified Menopause Practitioner, Heather Hirsch MD Collaborative

    Rebbecca Hertel, DO, MSCP
    Family Physician, Certified Menopause Practitioner, and Founder of Osteopathic Midlife Health

    Aoife O’Sullivan, M.D., NCMP
    Family Physician, Certified Menopause Practitioner, and Founder of Portland Menopause Doc

    Heather Quaile, DNP, WHNP-BC, MSCP, CSC, I.F., FAANP
    Scientific Committee Chair for the International Society for the Study of Women’s Sexual Health and Founder of the Sexual Health Optimization and Wellness Center

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 11:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 974072
    VIRIN: 250813-O-TR044-9297
    Filename: DOD_111240259
    Length: 01:33:40
    Location: US

    This work, Case Studies in Diagnosing and Managing Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder and Menopausal Hormone Therapy, by Melissa Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HRT
    menopause
    hormone replacement therapy

