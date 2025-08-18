DHA J-7 Continuing Education Program Office (CEPO) Special Feature Webinar: Case Studies in Diagnosing and Managing Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder and Menopausal Hormone Therapy
Presenters:
Air Force Lt. Col. Samantha Simpson, M.D., NCMP
Chief of the Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility Division and Program Director for the SAUSHEC OB/GYN Residency Program, Brooke Army Medical Center
Retired Air Force Col. Christine Kress, DNP, APRN, WHNP-BC, MSCP
Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner and Certified Menopause Practitioner, Heather Hirsch MD Collaborative
Rebbecca Hertel, DO, MSCP
Family Physician, Certified Menopause Practitioner, and Founder of Osteopathic Midlife Health
Aoife O’Sullivan, M.D., NCMP
Family Physician, Certified Menopause Practitioner, and Founder of Portland Menopause Doc
Heather Quaile, DNP, WHNP-BC, MSCP, CSC, I.F., FAANP
Scientific Committee Chair for the International Society for the Study of Women’s Sexual Health and Founder of the Sexual Health Optimization and Wellness Center
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2025 11:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|974072
|VIRIN:
|250813-O-TR044-9297
|Filename:
|DOD_111240259
|Length:
|01:33:40
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Case Studies in Diagnosing and Managing Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder and Menopausal Hormone Therapy, by Melissa Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.