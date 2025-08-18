video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



DHA J-7 Continuing Education Program Office (CEPO) Special Feature Webinar: Case Studies in Diagnosing and Managing Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder and Menopausal Hormone Therapy



Presenters:



Air Force Lt. Col. Samantha Simpson, M.D., NCMP

Chief of the Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility Division and Program Director for the SAUSHEC OB/GYN Residency Program, Brooke Army Medical Center



Retired Air Force Col. Christine Kress, DNP, APRN, WHNP-BC, MSCP

Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner and Certified Menopause Practitioner, Heather Hirsch MD Collaborative



Rebbecca Hertel, DO, MSCP

Family Physician, Certified Menopause Practitioner, and Founder of Osteopathic Midlife Health



Aoife O’Sullivan, M.D., NCMP

Family Physician, Certified Menopause Practitioner, and Founder of Portland Menopause Doc



Heather Quaile, DNP, WHNP-BC, MSCP, CSC, I.F., FAANP

Scientific Committee Chair for the International Society for the Study of Women’s Sexual Health and Founder of the Sexual Health Optimization and Wellness Center