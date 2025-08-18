Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Official Postal Center (Manager and Orderly) Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BELGIUM

    08.18.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    Online training video developed by the USAG Benelux Official Postal Centers for USAG Benelux Unit Postal Managers and Orderlies.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 10:30
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 974060
    VIRIN: 250819-A-A0949-1001
    Filename: DOD_111240000
    Length: 00:28:09
    Location: BE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Official Postal Center (Manager and Orderly) Training, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAG Benelux
    Postal Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download