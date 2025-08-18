Online training video developed by the USAG Benelux Official Postal Centers for USAG Benelux Unit Postal Managers and Orderlies.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2025 10:30
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|974060
|VIRIN:
|250819-A-A0949-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111240000
|Length:
|00:28:09
|Location:
|BE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Official Postal Center (Manager and Orderly) Training, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.