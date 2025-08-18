SNCO Leadership School announcement video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/974058" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Education Command announces the launch of the Staff Noncommissioned Officer Leadership School at Quantico, Virginia, August 19, 2025. The creation of SLS addresses the need to maximize time in Fleet Marine Force units, consolidating Enlisted Professional Military Education for staff sergeants and gunnery sergeants to better prepare SNCOs for increased leadership responsibilities and modern operational demands. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Memphis Pitts and Cpl. Joshua Barker)