SNCO Leadership School announcement video

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2025

    Video by Cpl. Joshua Barker and Cpl. Memphis Pitts

    U.S. Marine Corps Training and Education Command     

    U.S. Marine Corps Education Command announces the launch of the Staff Noncommissioned Officer Leadership School at Quantico, Virginia, August 19, 2025. The creation of SLS addresses the need to maximize time in Fleet Marine Force units, consolidating Enlisted Professional Military Education for staff sergeants and gunnery sergeants to better prepare SNCOs for increased leadership responsibilities and modern operational demands. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Memphis Pitts and Cpl. Joshua Barker)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 10:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 974058
    VIRIN: 250819-M-LC092-1001
    Filename: DOD_111239964
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

