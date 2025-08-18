SNCO Leadership School announcement video

U.S. Marine Corps Education Command announces the launch of the Staff Noncommissioned Officer Leadership School at Quantico, Virginia, August 19, 2025. The creation of SLS addresses the need to maximize time in Fleet Marine Force units, consolidating Enlisted Professional Military Education for staff sergeants and gunnery sergeants to better prepare SNCOs for increased leadership responsibilities and modern operational demands. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Memphis Pitts and Cpl. Joshua Barker)
|08.19.2025
|08.19.2025 10:15
|Video Productions
|974058
|250819-M-LC092-1001
|DOD_111239964
|00:02:33
|MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|1
|1
