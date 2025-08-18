Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SD, HHS Sec. RFK, Jr. Participate in Fitness Check with Troops at Pentagon

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PENTAGON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth hosts a fitness check with Secretary of Department of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. at the Pentagon Athletic Center, Washington, D.C., Aug. 13, 2025. (DOD video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 09:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 974057
    VIRIN: 250813-F-VS137-4199
    Filename: DOD_111239962
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: PENTAGON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SD, HHS Sec. RFK, Jr. Participate in Fitness Check with Troops at Pentagon, by SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HHS
    SECDEF Hegseth
    fitness
    SecDef
    Pentagon
    RFK jr

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download