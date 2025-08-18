Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    K9 Care in Combat: CBRNE and MWDs

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.24.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Amanda Jett 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Maj. George Donavos, 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron officer in charge, gives a lecture on appropriate methods of decontamination, triage and treatment of Military Working Dogs exposed to Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive agents within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 24, 2025. Donavos and the Army Veterinary Corps partnered with the 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron to deliver multiple lectures and hands-on training focused on providing medical care to Military Working Dogs in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 09:38
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 974053
    VIRIN: 250816-F-PU288-1006
    Filename: DOD_111239931
    Length: 00:25:44
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    TCCC
    AFCENT
    medical
    MWD
    CENTCOM

