K9 Care in Combat: CBRNE and MWDs

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/974053" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Maj. George Donavos, 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron officer in charge, gives a lecture on appropriate methods of decontamination, triage and treatment of Military Working Dogs exposed to Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive agents within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 24, 2025. Donavos and the Army Veterinary Corps partnered with the 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron to deliver multiple lectures and hands-on training focused on providing medical care to Military Working Dogs in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)