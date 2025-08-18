Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    K9 Care in Combat: Aeromedical Evacuation Critical Care of the MWD

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.22.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Amanda Jett 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Army Maj. Dominic Marino, 3rd Medical Battalion,147th Medical Detachment Veterinary Services veterinarian, gives a brief to joint-partners on Military Working Dogs within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 22, 2025. Marino’s lecture discussed critical care for MWDs in preparation of aeromedical evacuations and informed personnel on skills needed to reduce or eliminate preventable deaths in injured MWDs. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 09:38
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    TCCC
    AFCENT
    medical
    MWD
    CENTCOM

