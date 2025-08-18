K9 Care in Combat: Aeromedical Evacuation Critical Care of the MWD

U.S. Army Maj. Dominic Marino, 3rd Medical Battalion,147th Medical Detachment Veterinary Services veterinarian, gives a brief to joint-partners on Military Working Dogs within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 22, 2025. Marino’s lecture discussed critical care for MWDs in preparation of aeromedical evacuations and informed personnel on skills needed to reduce or eliminate preventable deaths in injured MWDs. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2025 09:38
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
