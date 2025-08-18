K9 Care in Combat: Tactical Combat Casualty Care of MWD

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Maj. Dominic Marino, 3rd Medical Battalion,147th Medical Detachment Veterinary Services veterinarian, demonstrates the appropriate method of conducting a canine physical exam within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 21, 2025. Marino and the Army Veterinary Corps partnered with the 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron to deliver multiple lectures and hands-on training focused on providing medical care to Military Working Dogs in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)