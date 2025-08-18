U.S. Army Maj. Dominic Marino, 3rd Medical Battalion,147th Medical Detachment Veterinary Services veterinarian, demonstrates the appropriate method of conducting a canine physical exam within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 21, 2025. Marino and the Army Veterinary Corps partnered with the 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron to deliver multiple lectures and hands-on training focused on providing medical care to Military Working Dogs in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2025 09:38
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|974042
|VIRIN:
|250816-F-PU288-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111239807
|Length:
|00:09:42
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, K9 Care in Combat: Medical Assessment Demonstration, by SrA Amanda Jett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.