    48th FW F-15 Integrated Combat Turn B-Roll

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.05.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Sierra Casteel 

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 48th Maintenance Group conduct an Integrated Combat Turn certification on an F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft at RAF Lakenheath, England, Aug. 6, 2025. The integrated combat turn is a mission-essential skill that Airmen across aircraft maintenance career fields are trained and certified in to efficiently reload weapons and refuel an aircraft with its engines running, ensuring the aircraft is ready to return to combat environments expeditiously. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Sierra Casteel)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 10:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974040
    VIRIN: 250806-F-KS548-1001
    Filename: DOD_111239761
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB

    F-15E Strike Eagle
    48th FW
    Integrated Combat Turn (ICT)
    492nd FGS

