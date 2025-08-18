48th FW F-15 Integrated Combat Turn B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/974040" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 48th Maintenance Group conduct an Integrated Combat Turn certification on an F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft at RAF Lakenheath, England, Aug. 6, 2025. The integrated combat turn is a mission-essential skill that Airmen across aircraft maintenance career fields are trained and certified in to efficiently reload weapons and refuel an aircraft with its engines running, ensuring the aircraft is ready to return to combat environments expeditiously. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Sierra Casteel)