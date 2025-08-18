48th FW F-15 Integrated Combat Turn B-Roll

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 48th Maintenance Group conduct an Integrated Combat Turn certification on an F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft at RAF Lakenheath, England, Aug. 6, 2025. The integrated combat turn is a mission-essential skill that Airmen across aircraft maintenance career fields are trained and certified in to efficiently reload weapons and refuel an aircraft with its engines running, ensuring the aircraft is ready to return to combat environments expeditiously. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Sierra Casteel)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2025 10:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|974040
|VIRIN:
|250806-F-KS548-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111239761
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
