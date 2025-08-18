D.C. Safe and Beautiful: D.C. Metro Station Patrols

Service members with the 113th Wing, District of Columbia Air National Guard patrol metro stations around Washington, D.C., Aug. 18, 2025. The D.C. National Guard is uniquely commanded by the President of the United States through the Secretary of Defense. Guard members were activated under the Joint Task Force–District of Columbia as part of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force to support District and federal partners in safeguarding property and ensuring the functions of government.
|08.18.2025
|08.18.2025 16:10
|B-Roll
|973997
|250818-Z-EB151-1002
|DOD_111238248
|00:02:09
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|2
|2
