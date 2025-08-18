D.C. Safe and Beautiful: D.C. Metro Station Patrols

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Service members with the 113th Wing, District of Columbia Air National Guard patrol metro stations around Washington, D.C., Aug. 18, 2025. The D.C. National Guard is uniquely commanded by the President of the United States through the Secretary of Defense. Guard members were activated under the Joint Task Force–District of Columbia as part of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force to support District and federal partners in safeguarding property and ensuring the functions of government.