    D.C. Safe and Beautiful: D.C. Metro Station Patrols

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Sterling 

    Joint Task Force DC

    Service members with the 113th Wing, District of Columbia Air National Guard patrol metro stations around Washington, D.C., Aug. 18, 2025. The D.C. National Guard is uniquely commanded by the President of the United States through the Secretary of Defense. Guard members were activated under the Joint Task Force–District of Columbia as part of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force to support District and federal partners in safeguarding property and ensuring the functions of government.

    Date Taken: 08.18.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 16:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973997
    VIRIN: 250818-Z-EB151-1002
    Filename: DOD_111238248
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    113th Wing
    National Guard
    DCsafeandbeautifultaskforce
    dcsafe

