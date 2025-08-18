Eielson Mission Video 2024

The 354th Fighter Wing is the host unit at Eielson Air Force Base and is assigned to 11th Air Force, headquartered at Elmendorf Air Force Base near Anchorage. The wing supports operations, maintenance, mission support, and medical group functions and is host to ten tenant units. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)
|03.28.2024
|08.18.2025 15:04
|Briefings
|973993
|240328-F-F3709-1001
|DOD_111238101
|00:03:11
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
|2
|2
