Eielson Mission Video 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/973993" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 354th Fighter Wing is the host unit at Eielson Air Force Base and is assigned to 11th Air Force, headquartered at Elmendorf Air Force Base near Anchorage. The wing supports operations, maintenance, mission support, and medical group functions and is host to ten tenant units. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)