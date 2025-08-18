Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eielson Mission Video 2024

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kimberly Touchet 

    354th Fighter Wing

    The 354th Fighter Wing is the host unit at Eielson Air Force Base and is assigned to 11th Air Force, headquartered at Elmendorf Air Force Base near Anchorage. The wing supports operations, maintenance, mission support, and medical group functions and is host to ten tenant units. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)

    Date Taken: 03.28.2024
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 15:04
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 973993
    VIRIN: 240328-F-F3709-1001
    Filename: DOD_111238101
    Length: 00:03:11
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eielson Mission Video 2024, by SSgt Kimberly Touchet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

