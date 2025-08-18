U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mikaela Smith, 633d Air Base Wing Public Affairs, talks about the new pier at Bethel Park at Hampton, Virginia, Aug. 15, 2025. This public service announcement highlighted the pier and showcases a valuable recreational resource for Joint Base Langley-Eustis personnel, families, and the local community and how it enhances morale and resilience. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Abigayl Salyer)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2025 11:50
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|973971
|VIRIN:
|250818-F-VR928-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_111237366
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Stronger Connections at Bethel Park, by SSgt Abigayl Salyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
