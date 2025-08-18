Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stronger Connections at Bethel Park

    HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Abigayl Salyer 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mikaela Smith, 633d Air Base Wing Public Affairs, talks about the new pier at Bethel Park at Hampton, Virginia, Aug. 15, 2025. This public service announcement highlighted the pier and showcases a valuable recreational resource for Joint Base Langley-Eustis personnel, families, and the local community and how it enhances morale and resilience. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Abigayl Salyer)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 11:50
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 973971
    VIRIN: 250818-F-VR928-7001
    Filename: DOD_111237366
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stronger Connections at Bethel Park, by SSgt Abigayl Salyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    633d Air Base Wing Public Affairs
    Bethel Park

