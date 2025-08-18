FORT POLK, La. - The 157th Infantry Brigade's Validation Cell supported the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division during MOBEX III at the Joint Readiness Training Center. The validation cell assessed training, tracked unit progress, and ensured the brigade met all requirements for mobilization readiness, enabling 2/34 IBCT to move forward in its deployment process
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2025 10:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|973965
|VIRIN:
|250720-A-FB640-8639
|Filename:
|DOD_111237207
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 157th Infantry Brigade Validation Cell supports 2/34 IBCT at MOBEX III, by SSG Marie Alth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.