Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    157th Infantry Brigade Validation Cell supports 2/34 IBCT at MOBEX III

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth 

    157th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division East

    FORT POLK, La. - The 157th Infantry Brigade's Validation Cell supported the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division during MOBEX III at the Joint Readiness Training Center. The validation cell assessed training, tracked unit progress, and ensured the brigade met all requirements for mobilization readiness, enabling 2/34 IBCT to move forward in its deployment process

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 10:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 973965
    VIRIN: 250720-A-FB640-8639
    Filename: DOD_111237207
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 157th Infantry Brigade Validation Cell supports 2/34 IBCT at MOBEX III, by SSG Marie Alth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Falcon Brigade
    Fort Polk
    readiness
    MOBEX III
    training
    Validation Cell

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download