SOCIAL: 173rd Airborne Brigade Paratroopers Conduct Urban Operations Training

Paratroopers assigned to Able Company, 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct Military Operations on Urban Terrain (MOUT) training at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, Aug. 15, 2025.



The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of rapidly deploying to conduct joint forcible entry and other contingency operations across the U.S. European, African and Central Command areas of responsibility.



(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ahkeli Rembert)