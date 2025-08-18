Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOCIAL: 173rd Airborne Brigade Paratroopers Conduct Urban Operations Training

    VICENZA, ITALY

    08.13.2025

    Courtesy Video

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    Paratroopers assigned to Able Company, 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct Military Operations on Urban Terrain (MOUT) training at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, Aug. 15, 2025.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of rapidly deploying to conduct joint forcible entry and other contingency operations across the U.S. European, African and Central Command areas of responsibility.

    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ahkeli Rembert)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 09:02
    Location: VICENZA, IT

