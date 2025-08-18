Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-135R Stratotanker Missions

    GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Elise Faurote 

    434th Air Refueling Wing

    Airmen from the 434th Air Refueling Wing configure a KC-135R Stratotanker for an aeromedical evacuation training during exercise Patriot Medic at Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana, August 5-6, 2025. The KC-135R Stratotanker has 3 missions: troop and cargo transport, aerial refueling, and aeromedical evacuation, making it a versatile asset in the force. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elise Faurote)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 10:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 973948
    VIRIN: 250805-F-AC360-4830
    Filename: DOD_111237017
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, INDIANA, US

    TAGS

    airlift

