KC-135R Stratotanker Missions

Airmen from the 434th Air Refueling Wing configure a KC-135R Stratotanker for an aeromedical evacuation training during exercise Patriot Medic at Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana, August 5-6, 2025. The KC-135R Stratotanker has 3 missions: troop and cargo transport, aerial refueling, and aeromedical evacuation, making it a versatile asset in the force. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elise Faurote)
|08.05.2025
|08.18.2025 10:55
|Package
|973948
|250805-F-AC360-4830
|DOD_111237017
|00:00:40
|Location:
|GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, INDIANA, US
|1
|1
