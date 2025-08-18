KC-135R Stratotanker Missions

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen from the 434th Air Refueling Wing configure a KC-135R Stratotanker for an aeromedical evacuation training during exercise Patriot Medic at Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana, August 5-6, 2025. The KC-135R Stratotanker has 3 missions: troop and cargo transport, aerial refueling, and aeromedical evacuation, making it a versatile asset in the force. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elise Faurote)