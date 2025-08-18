5-7 Cav Earns Their Spurs

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, in conjunction with the Estonian Defense Forces and British Armed Forces, participate in a Spur Ride on August 11th and 12th, 2025, while deployed at Camp Reedo, Estonia. The Spur Ride represents a longstanding tradition amongst cavalry scouts to challenge their mental agility, physical toughness, military knowledge, and leadership skills through a series of stressful and challenging events aimed to push participants to their limits and earn their spurs. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Myenn LaMotta)
