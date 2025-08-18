Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5-7 Cav Earns Their Spurs

    JUBA, VõRUMAA, ESTONIA

    08.10.2025

    Video by Sgt. Myenn LaMotta 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, in conjunction with the Estonian Defense Forces and British Armed Forces, participate in a Spur Ride on August 11th and 12th, 2025, while deployed at Camp Reedo, Estonia. The Spur Ride represents a longstanding tradition amongst cavalry scouts to challenge their mental agility, physical toughness, military knowledge, and leadership skills through a series of stressful and challenging events aimed to push participants to their limits and earn their spurs. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Myenn LaMotta)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025
    JUBA, VõRUMAA, EE

    Spur Ride
    5-7CAV
    7MPAD
    SwordofFreedom
    VictoryCorps
    ItWillBeDone

