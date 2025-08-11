Highlight reel of operations of the Joint Task Force-DC National Guard in the first weekend in support of DC Safe and Beautiful.
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2025 15:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973925
|VIRIN:
|250816-A-KJ763-7426
|Filename:
|DOD_111236386
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, JTF-DC Reel, 16AUG2025, by SPC John Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.