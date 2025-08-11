Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DC Guard patrols National Mall

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2025

    Video by Christian Marquardt  

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. service members assigned to the District of Columbia National Guard, take part in the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force, Joint Task Force District of Columbia on Aug. 16, 2025. Approximately 800 National Guard service members comprise JTF-DC, supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force. These National Guard service members provide critical support, including crowd management, presence patrols, and perimeter control, in support of law enforcement. D.C. Guard Soldiers and Airmen are proud to say, “we live here, we work here, we serve here.” (U.S. Army video by CPL. David Carvajal)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2025
    Date Posted: 08.17.2025 12:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973919
    VIRIN: 250816-A-QF072-6580
    Filename: DOD_111236278
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    DCsafeandbeautifultaskforce
    dcsafe

