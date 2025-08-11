DC Guard patrols National Mall

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. service members assigned to the District of Columbia National Guard, take part in the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force, Joint Task Force District of Columbia on Aug. 16, 2025. Approximately 800 National Guard service members comprise JTF-DC, supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force. These National Guard service members provide critical support, including crowd management, presence patrols, and perimeter control, in support of law enforcement. D.C. Guard Soldiers and Airmen are proud to say, “we live here, we work here, we serve here.” (U.S. Army video by CPL. David Carvajal)