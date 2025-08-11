Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    22nd MEU(SOC) | LCAC Onboard Operations Aboard USS San Antonio

    UNITED STATES

    08.15.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brett Norman 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Navy Landing Craft Air-Cushions onload personnel and equipment with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) aboard the U.S. Navy San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, August 15, 2025. LCACs onload personnel and equipment to enhance readiness in support of the IWO ARG and 22nd MEU(SOC)’s regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Nathan Mitchell)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2025
    Date Posted: 08.17.2025 16:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: US

    TAGS

    22d MEU, USN, USMC, USS San Antonio, LCAC

