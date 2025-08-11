Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CP25 Mission Wrap-up

    NORFOLK, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rylin Paul 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    NORFOLK (Aug. 17, 2025) The Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) returns to Naval Station Norfolk after a two-and-a-half month deployment to the Caribbean and Central and South America for Continuing Promise 2025, Aug. 17, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rylin Paul)

    USNS Comfort (T-AH 20)
    USNavy
    Continuing Promise
    Enduring Promise
    CP25

