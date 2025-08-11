CP25 Mission Wrap-up

NORFOLK (Aug. 17, 2025) The Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) returns to Naval Station Norfolk after a two-and-a-half month deployment to the Caribbean and Central and South America for Continuing Promise 2025, Aug. 17, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rylin Paul)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2025 08:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973916
|VIRIN:
|250814-N-MA550-2001
|PIN:
|08082001
|Filename:
|DOD_111236181
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|NORFOLK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
