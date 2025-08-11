Chief of National Guard Bureau Visits JTF-DC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Chief of the National Guard Bureau Gen. Steven Nordhaus and U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Leland Blanchard, engages with U.S. Service Members and Civilians assigned to the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force at the D.C. Armory in Washington D.C., August 14, 2025. Approximately 800 National Guard service members comprise JTF-DC to support the DC Safe and Beautiful Taskforce. These National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, perimeter control, logistics and communications in support of law enforcement. A majority of the D.C. National Guard personnel live and work in the local community and have existing relationships to support law enforcement. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Hernandez)