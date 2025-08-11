Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief of National Guard Bureau Visits JTF-DC

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Hernandez 

    Joint Task Force DC

    Chief of the National Guard Bureau Gen. Steven Nordhaus and U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Leland Blanchard, engages with U.S. Service Members and Civilians assigned to the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force at the D.C. Armory in Washington D.C., August 14, 2025. Approximately 800 National Guard service members comprise JTF-DC to support the DC Safe and Beautiful Taskforce. These National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, perimeter control, logistics and communications in support of law enforcement. A majority of the D.C. National Guard personnel live and work in the local community and have existing relationships to support law enforcement. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Hernandez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.16.2025 11:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973897
    VIRIN: 250814-A-WI099-2207
    Filename: DOD_111235571
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

