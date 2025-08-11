Members of the 127th Wing will host the 2026 Selfridge Open House and Air Show, May 30-31, 2026, at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan. For up-to-date information about the 127th Wing, go to www.127wg.ang.af.mil. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Chelsea E. FitzPatrick)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2025 18:08
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|973896
|VIRIN:
|250815-Z-EF377-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111235520
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 Selfridge Open House and Air Show Promo, by MSgt Chelsea FitzPatrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.