    2026 Selfridge Open House and Air Show Promo

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Chelsea FitzPatrick 

    127th Wing   

    Members of the 127th Wing will host the 2026 Selfridge Open House and Air Show, May 30-31, 2026, at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan. For up-to-date information about the 127th Wing, go to www.127wg.ang.af.mil. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Chelsea E. FitzPatrick)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2025
    Date Posted: 08.16.2025 18:08
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 973896
    VIRIN: 250815-Z-EF377-1001
    Filename: DOD_111235520
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US

    Michigan National Guard
    127th Wing
    Air National Guard

