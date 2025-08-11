Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HMH-361 conducts flight operations during SLTE 4-25

    MARINE CORPS AIR-GROUND COMBAT CENTER, TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Michael Gavin 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and Marine Wing Support Squadron 371, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd MAW, conduct forward arming and refueling point operations during Service Level Training Exercise 4-25 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Aug. 13, 2025. SLTE 4-25 is designed to be a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air-Ground Task Force across all domains of military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Michael Gavin)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.15.2025 17:09
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR-GROUND COMBAT CENTER, TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US

    MWSS-371
    3rd MAW
    HMH-361
    CH-53E Super Stalion
    FARP
    SLTE 4-25

