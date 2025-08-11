U.S. Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and Marine Wing Support Squadron 371, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd MAW, conduct forward arming and refueling point operations during Service Level Training Exercise 4-25 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Aug. 13, 2025. SLTE 4-25 is designed to be a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air-Ground Task Force across all domains of military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Michael Gavin)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2025 17:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973880
|VIRIN:
|250813-M-OQ453-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111234726
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR-GROUND COMBAT CENTER, TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, HMH-361 conducts flight operations during SLTE 4-25, by LCpl Michael Gavin, identified by DVIDS
