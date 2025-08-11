A video briefly highlighting the U.S. Navy's capabilities and global presence in commemoration of the Navy's 250th birthday.
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2025 11:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|973852
|VIRIN:
|250814-N-NO101-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111233290
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Navy 250 Sizzle Reel, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.