    Navy 250 Sizzle Reel

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Navy           

    A video briefly highlighting the U.S. Navy's capabilities and global presence in commemoration of the Navy's 250th birthday.

    Date Taken: 08.15.2025
    Date Posted: 08.15.2025 11:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 973852
    VIRIN: 250814-N-NO101-1001
    Filename: DOD_111233290
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Navy250

