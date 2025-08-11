Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Airborne Day - Legacy of Courage

    UNITED STATES

    08.15.2025

    Video by Sgt. Andrew Clark 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    August 16th marks National Airborne Day, recognizing the 85th anniversary of the first official U.S. Army Test Parachute Jump in 1940. This celebration honors the tradition, legacy, and history of airborne operations conducted by the U.S. Army since 1940. The daring spirit and unwavering commitment by paratroopers over the last 85 years laid the foundation for the skilled airborne forces operating in today's world, where they continue to be essential for rapid global response and crucial crisis intervention capability. Every jump is a tribute to those who came before. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Andrew Clark) (Epic Orchestra Music by Nikita Kondrashev, via Pixabay)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2025
    Date Posted: 08.15.2025 10:40
    Location: US

    XVIII Airborne Corps
    National Airborne Day
    Airborne
    Legacy of Courage

