National Airborne Day - Legacy of Courage

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/973851" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

August 16th marks National Airborne Day, recognizing the 85th anniversary of the first official U.S. Army Test Parachute Jump in 1940. This celebration honors the tradition, legacy, and history of airborne operations conducted by the U.S. Army since 1940. The daring spirit and unwavering commitment by paratroopers over the last 85 years laid the foundation for the skilled airborne forces operating in today's world, where they continue to be essential for rapid global response and crucial crisis intervention capability. Every jump is a tribute to those who came before. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Andrew Clark) (Epic Orchestra Music by Nikita Kondrashev, via Pixabay)