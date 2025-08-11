August 16th marks National Airborne Day, recognizing the 85th anniversary of the first official U.S. Army Test Parachute Jump in 1940. This celebration honors the tradition, legacy, and history of airborne operations conducted by the U.S. Army since 1940. The daring spirit and unwavering commitment by paratroopers over the last 85 years laid the foundation for the skilled airborne forces operating in today's world, where they continue to be essential for rapid global response and crucial crisis intervention capability. Every jump is a tribute to those who came before. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Andrew Clark) (Epic Orchestra Music by Nikita Kondrashev, via Pixabay)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2025 10:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|973851
|VIRIN:
|250815-A-TQ927-6658
|Filename:
|DOD_111233249
|Length:
|00:04:45
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, National Airborne Day - Legacy of Courage, by SGT Andrew Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.