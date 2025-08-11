The Republic of Korea (ROK) and the United States conducts Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 from Aug. 18-28, 2025.
This annual exercise aims to enhance the combined, joint, all-domain, and interagency operating environment, thereby strengthening the alliance's response capabilities. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Jun Seo Lee)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2025 03:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|973826
|VIRIN:
|250815-A-AC512-2613
|Filename:
|DOD_111232878
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
