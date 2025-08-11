Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ulchi Freedom Shield 25

    GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    08.14.2025

    Video by Cpl. Jun Seo Lee 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    The Republic of Korea (ROK) and the United States conducts Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 from Aug. 18-28, 2025.
    This annual exercise aims to enhance the combined, joint, all-domain, and interagency operating environment, thereby strengthening the alliance's response capabilities. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Jun Seo Lee)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.15.2025 03:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 973826
    VIRIN: 250815-A-AC512-2613
    Filename: DOD_111232878
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

