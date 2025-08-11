U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command video as of 15AUG2025, showcasing key operations, missions, or initiatives of U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command and highlighting collaborative efforts across Europe, Africa, and NATO partnerships.
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2025 02:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|973821
|VIRIN:
|250815-A-UE565-6528
|Filename:
|DOD_111232826
|Length:
|00:03:28
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command Video, by SFC Christopher Osburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.