    GERMANY

    08.14.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Osburn 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command video as of 15AUG2025, showcasing key operations, missions, or initiatives of U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command and highlighting collaborative efforts across Europe, Africa, and NATO partnerships.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.15.2025 02:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 973821
    VIRIN: 250815-A-UE565-6528
    Filename: DOD_111232826
    Length: 00:03:28
    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command Video, by SFC Christopher Osburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    StrongerTogether
    EuropeAfricaInnocation
    NATO
    Partners & Allies

