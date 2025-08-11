SDAT: The Prequel - Leaders in Action

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



#ICYMI, check out video highlights from the #MICC senior leader training session hosted July 29 to Aug. 1 at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston by the MICC command team, Brig. Gen. Freddy Adams, Clay Cole and Command Sgt. Maj. JennyAnne Bright, to set the conditions for the direction MICC is heading to ensure alignment and nesting with the Army Transformation Initiative.



Note: on Aug. 13, 2025, the MICC announced that the Senior Contracting Officials and Directors Acquisition Training (#SDAT) event planned for Sep. 2-5 is cancelled. Stay tuned to MICC social media and webpages for more transformation updates.