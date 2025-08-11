Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SDAT: The Prequel - Leaders in Action

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2025

    Video by Kassandra Burks 

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    #ICYMI, check out video highlights from the #MICC senior leader training session hosted July 29 to Aug. 1 at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston by the MICC command team, Brig. Gen. Freddy Adams, Clay Cole and Command Sgt. Maj. JennyAnne Bright, to set the conditions for the direction MICC is heading to ensure alignment and nesting with the Army Transformation Initiative.

    Note: on Aug. 13, 2025, the MICC announced that the Senior Contracting Officials and Directors Acquisition Training (#SDAT) event planned for Sep. 2-5 is cancelled. Stay tuned to MICC social media and webpages for more transformation updates.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 17:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 973790
    VIRIN: 250728-O-HP256-8780
    Filename: DOD_111232113
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SDAT: The Prequel - Leaders in Action, by Kassandra Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    soldiers
    Army Transformation
    SDAT
    Army
    Contracting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download