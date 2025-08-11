Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WGX Footage during CSTX/Global Strike 2025 at Fort McCoy, WI

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Manuel Quiros 

    78th Training Division

    Footage of a wet gap crossing built by the 299th Engineer Company during CSTX/Global Strike 2025 at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, on August 7th.

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 17:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973789
    VIRIN: 250807-A-SN714-6617
    Filename: DOD_111231989
    Length: 00:06:25
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    joint operations
    Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX)
    Army
    USAR
    global strike 2025

