Presented at the NETCOM Army G6 Town Hall, the video below showcases the Army Enterprise Service Desk, or AESD, and the Army Enterprise Service Management Platform, AESMP. Enabled by NETCOM, AESD and AESMP empower the Army’s mission readiness—delivering reliable, secure, and proactive IT support to keep our forces connected, informed, and prepared.
Army Enterprise Service Desk (AESD): 1-886-335-2769
Army Enterprise Service Management Platform (AESMP) : aesmp.army.mil
Discover more about NETCOM's modernization efforts by visiting: https://www.netcom.army.mil/Public/Resource-Types/Information/TechNet25/.
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2025 16:17
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|973787
|VIRIN:
|250813-O-TE110-2386
|PIN:
|25071301
|Filename:
|DOD_111231859
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AESD and AESMP empower the Army’s mission readiness, by Gabriel Archer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AESD and AESMP empower the Army’s mission readiness
No keywords found.