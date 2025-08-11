Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2025

    Video by Gabriel Archer 

    U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command

    Presented at the NETCOM Army G6 Town Hall, the video below showcases the Army Enterprise Service Desk, or AESD, and the Army Enterprise Service Management Platform, AESMP. Enabled by NETCOM, AESD and AESMP empower the Army’s mission readiness—delivering reliable, secure, and proactive IT support to keep our forces connected, informed, and prepared.

    Army Enterprise Service Desk (AESD): 1-886-335-2769
    Army Enterprise Service Management Platform (AESMP) : aesmp.army.mil

    Discover more about NETCOM's modernization efforts by visiting: https://www.netcom.army.mil/Public/Resource-Types/Information/TechNet25/.

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 16:09
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 973785
    VIRIN: 250813-O-TE110-6788
    PIN: 25081401
    Filename: DOD_111231819
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: ARIZONA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, AESD and AESMP, by Gabriel Archer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    help desk

