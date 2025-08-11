Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Markland Locks and Dam b-roll 4k 30p

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WARSAW, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2025

    Video by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    Markland Locks and Dam b-roll of dewatered lock chamber due to maintenance.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 15:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973776
    VIRIN: 250812-A-PA223-7872
    Filename: DOD_111231614
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: WARSAW, KENTUCKY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Markland Locks and Dam b-roll 4k 30p, by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dewatering
    Civil Works
    locks and dam
    maintenance
    USACE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download