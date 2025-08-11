Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Custer base defense training B-Roll

    AUGUSTA, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Phoenix Lietch 

    131st Bomb Wing

    B-roll footage of U.S. Airmen conducting realistic base training at Northern Strike 25-2 at Fort Custer, Michigan, Aug. 14, 2025. Footage includes; shoot-move-communicate, medical, entry control point defense, and military vehicles. Northern Strike builds Mission Ready Airman by enhancing expeditionary operational skills in realistic contested environments. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Phoenix Lietch)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 15:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973775
    VIRIN: 240814-Z-WU377-1000
    Filename: DOD_111231567
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: AUGUSTA, MICHIGAN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Custer base defense training B-Roll, by SrA Phoenix Lietch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    139th Airlift Wing
    base defense
    M-4 carbine rifle
    military vehicle
    131st Bomb Wing
    442nd Fight Wing

