B-roll footage of U.S. Airmen conducting realistic base training at Northern Strike 25-2 at Fort Custer, Michigan, Aug. 14, 2025. Footage includes; shoot-move-communicate, medical, entry control point defense, and military vehicles. Northern Strike builds Mission Ready Airman by enhancing expeditionary operational skills in realistic contested environments. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Phoenix Lietch)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2025 15:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973775
|VIRIN:
|240814-Z-WU377-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_111231567
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|AUGUSTA, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Custer base defense training B-Roll, by SrA Phoenix Lietch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
