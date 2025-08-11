Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Oregon National Guard, Clackamas Fire, water rescue training, emergency response, interagency cooperation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AURORA, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2025

    Video by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Oregon Army National Guard aviators from Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment, partnered with Clackamas Fire's Water Rescue Team in August 2025 for joint training exercises designed to enhance rapid deployment capabilities during flood emergencies. The two-phase training culminated with CH-47 Chinook helicopters transporting rescue personnel and equipment from Aurora State Airport to Sandy River Airport, demonstrating how military aviation assets can quickly deliver specialized rescue teams to disaster-affected areas. This interagency partnership strengthens Oregon's emergency response capabilities by combining National Guard air mobility with local fire department water rescue expertise to protect communities during natural disasters.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 12:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 973758
    VIRIN: 250812-Z-ZJ128-1008
    Filename: DOD_111231267
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: AURORA, OREGON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon National Guard, Clackamas Fire, water rescue training, emergency response, interagency cooperation, by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    interagency cooperation
    water rescue training
    Oregon National Guard
    Clackamas Fire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download