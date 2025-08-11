Oregon Guard Aviation Partners with Local Fire Department to Enhance Flood Response Capabilities

Oregon Army National Guard aviators from Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment, partnered with Clackamas Fire's Water Rescue Team in August 2025 for joint training exercises designed to enhance rapid deployment capabilities during flood emergencies. The two-phase training culminated with CH-47 Chinook helicopters transporting rescue personnel and equipment from Aurora State Airport to Sandy River Airport, demonstrating how military aviation assets can quickly deliver specialized rescue teams to disaster-affected areas. This interagency partnership strengthens Oregon's emergency response capabilities by combining National Guard air mobility with local fire department water rescue expertise to protect communities during natural disasters.
