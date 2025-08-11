A video of a "trunk or treat" Halloween celebration at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, October 15, 2024. The event was organized to being together the military families of Minot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Vincent Padilla)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2025 12:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973746
|VIRIN:
|250409-F-YE967-9936
|Filename:
|DOD_111231024
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, LRS Prepares For Upcoming Deployment, by A1C Vincent Padilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
