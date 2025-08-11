U.S. Navy EOD King Crab 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians compete in the 2nd annual King Crab competition at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story. The multi-day tactical challenge tests physical endurance, technical skill, and combat readiness through events such as explosive ordnance disposal, underwater demolition, threat assessments, and weapons proficiency. King Crab is the EOD community’s premier competition, showcasing the elite warfighters who specialize in land and maritime EOD operations globally.