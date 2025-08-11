NAVSTA Rota Navy Munitions Command Supported Command Spotlight

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (July 8, 2025) Service members speak about Navy Munitions Command Detachment Rota (NMC DET ROTA) for a supported command spotlight onboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, July 8, 2025. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jett Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2025 09:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|973713
|VIRIN:
|250708-N-YS747-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111230396
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
