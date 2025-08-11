Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSTA Rota Navy Munitions Command Supported Command Spotlight

    ROTA, SPAIN

    07.07.2025

    Video by Alejandra Tirapu Lucero 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (July 8, 2025) Service members speak about Navy Munitions Command Detachment Rota (NMC DET ROTA) for a supported command spotlight onboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, July 8, 2025. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jett Morgan)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 09:20
    VIRIN: 250708-N-YS747-1001
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: ROTA, ES

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSTA Rota Navy Munitions Command Supported Command Spotlight, by Alejandra Tirapu Lucero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVAL STATION ROTA
    Navy Munitions Command Detachment Rota

