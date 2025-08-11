Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strike Eagles Fueling Up in USCENTCOM AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.17.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Natalie Jones 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles fly over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility and refuel with a KC-135 Stratotanker, July 17, 2025. The Stratotanker provides an aerial refueling capability that strengthens the coalition’s ability to deter and defeat aggression. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Natalie Jones)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 05:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973712
    VIRIN: 250717-F-YD744-7001
    Filename: DOD_111230382
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strike Eagles Fueling Up in USCENTCOM AOR, by SrA Natalie Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-15E Strike Eagle
    AFCENT
    Fighter Aircraft (Aircraft Type)
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    USCENTCOM
    Combat Camera

