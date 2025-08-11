Strike Eagles Fueling Up in USCENTCOM AOR

U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles fly over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility and refuel with a KC-135 Stratotanker, July 17, 2025. The Stratotanker provides an aerial refueling capability that strengthens the coalition’s ability to deter and defeat aggression. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Natalie Jones)
|07.17.2025
|08.14.2025 05:17
|B-Roll
|973712
|250717-F-YD744-7001
|DOD_111230382
|00:01:18
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|1
|1
