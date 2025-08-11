Look Out Below: Pararescuemen Jump From HC-130J Combat King II

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Pararescuemen assigned to the 52nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron conduct jump operations out of a U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug 5, 2025. The Combat King II is the only dedicated fixed-wing Personnel Recovery platform in the Air Force inventory, training is essential for maintaining readiness for personnel recovery operations in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Natalie Jones)