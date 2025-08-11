Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Look Out Below: Pararescuemen Jump From HC-130J Combat King II

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.05.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Natalie Jones 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Pararescuemen assigned to the 52nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron conduct jump operations out of a U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug 5, 2025. The Combat King II is the only dedicated fixed-wing Personnel Recovery platform in the Air Force inventory, training is essential for maintaining readiness for personnel recovery operations in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Natalie Jones)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 05:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973711
    VIRIN: 250805-F-YD744-7001
    Filename: DOD_111230338
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Look Out Below: Pararescuemen Jump From HC-130J Combat King II, by SrA Natalie Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1CTCS
    AFCENT
    Pararescue Jumpers
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)
    HC-130J COMBAT KING II
    Combat Camera

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download