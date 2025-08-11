Look Out Below: Pararescuemen Jump From HC-130J Combat King II

Pararescuemen assigned to the 52nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron conduct jump operations out of a U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug 5, 2025. The Combat King II is the only dedicated fixed-wing Personnel Recovery platform in the Air Force inventory, training is essential for maintaining readiness for personnel recovery operations in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Natalie Jones)
08.05.2025
08.14.2025
B-Roll
|973711
250805-F-YD744-7001
|DOD_111230338
|00:02:20
(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|1
|1
