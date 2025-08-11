Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Zama Summer Internship Program

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.10.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marcus Taylor 

    AFN Tokyo

    Television news video on Camp Zama's summer internship program, focusing on the experience of three interns working in U.S. Army Garrison-Japan's public Affairs office.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 22:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 973700
    VIRIN: 250811-F-BS430-1001
    Filename: DOD_111230112
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    U.S. Army Pacific
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    Summer Internships
    Camp Zama
    public affairs

