Television news video on Camp Zama's summer internship program, focusing on the experience of three interns working in U.S. Army Garrison-Japan's public Affairs office.
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2025 22:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|973700
|VIRIN:
|250811-F-BS430-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111230112
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Zama Summer Internship Program, by SSgt Marcus Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.