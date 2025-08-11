The 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command celebrated an unforgettable Family Day on July 13 at Cabrillo Beach. Soldiers, families, and community partners gathered for a day of camaraderie, resource sharing, and fun in the sun. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Kanangwe, Jean-Baptiste)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2025 21:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|973698
|VIRIN:
|250713-A-PK275-8178
|Filename:
|DOD_111230068
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 311th ESC FY25 Family Day, by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
