A highlight reel showcasing a Deployment For Training (DFT) that took place June 2-12, 2025, at Lajes Field, Terceira Island, Azores, Portugal. The purpose of the DFT was to increase airmen readiness and utilize unique training opportunities. (Montana Air National Guard video by A1C Caleb McDonald).
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2025 14:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|973650
|VIRIN:
|250614-Z-DM159-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111229171
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Azores Highlight Reel, by A1C Caleb McDonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.