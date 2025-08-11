Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Azores Highlight Reel

    GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Caleb McDonald 

    120th Airlift Wing

    A highlight reel showcasing a Deployment For Training (DFT) that took place June 2-12, 2025, at Lajes Field, Terceira Island, Azores, Portugal. The purpose of the DFT was to increase airmen readiness and utilize unique training opportunities. (Montana Air National Guard video by A1C Caleb McDonald).

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 14:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 973650
    VIRIN: 250614-Z-DM159-1001
    Filename: DOD_111229171
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    MTANG
    Training
    Fire
    Azores
    Firefighters
    Montana Air National Guard

