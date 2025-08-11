U.S. Army Video highlights the impact of Reserve Personnel Action Centers (RPAC) in the Army Reserve. Mr. Zed Pitts, an RPAC Technician, explains his role at his RPAC in Fort Snelling, Minn. Sgt. Cody Brown shares his experiences being helped by the Snelling RPAC team. Reserve Personnel Action Centers can resolves admin issues for soldiers from records issues to pay. Please reach out to your local RPAC if you need admin assistance. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Nataja Ford, 88th Readiness Division)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2025 14:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|973645
|VIRIN:
|250722-A-EU436-9134
|Filename:
|DOD_111229071
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|FORT SNELLING, MINNESOTA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Empowering Readiness: Reserve Personnel Action Centers, by SGT Nataja Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.