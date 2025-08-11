Empowering Readiness: Reserve Personnel Action Centers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Video highlights the impact of Reserve Personnel Action Centers (RPAC) in the Army Reserve. Mr. Zed Pitts, an RPAC Technician, explains his role at his RPAC in Fort Snelling, Minn. Sgt. Cody Brown shares his experiences being helped by the Snelling RPAC team. Reserve Personnel Action Centers can resolves admin issues for soldiers from records issues to pay. Please reach out to your local RPAC if you need admin assistance. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Nataja Ford, 88th Readiness Division)