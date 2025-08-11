Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Empowering Readiness: Reserve Personnel Action Centers

    FORT SNELLING, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2025

    Video by Sgt. Nataja Ford 

    88th Readiness Division

    U.S. Army Video highlights the impact of Reserve Personnel Action Centers (RPAC) in the Army Reserve. Mr. Zed Pitts, an RPAC Technician, explains his role at his RPAC in Fort Snelling, Minn. Sgt. Cody Brown shares his experiences being helped by the Snelling RPAC team. Reserve Personnel Action Centers can resolves admin issues for soldiers from records issues to pay. Please reach out to your local RPAC if you need admin assistance. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Nataja Ford, 88th Readiness Division)

    Location: FORT SNELLING, MINNESOTA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Empowering Readiness: Reserve Personnel Action Centers, by SGT Nataja Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Army Reserve
    RPAC
    88thReadinessDivision
    Army Reserve
    USAR

