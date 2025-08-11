Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Medicine: Where Readiness Begins: Induction Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2025

    Video by Todd Dorsey 

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Annapolis

    250626-N-GM951-6799 ANNAPOLIS, Md. (June 26, 2025) A U.S. Naval Academy video highlighting the critical role Navy Medicine plays during Induction Day 2025. Navy medical personnel conduct thorough health screenings, provide care, and ensure that each incoming midshipman is prepared to begin training. Their work safeguards the health, safety, and readiness of the newest members of the Brigade of Midshipmen, ensuring a smooth start to their careers. The voiceover in this video was generated using A.I. (U.S. Navy Video by Todd Dorsey).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 14:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 973644
    VIRIN: 250626-D-GM951-6799
    PIN: 250626
    Filename: DOD_111229062
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Medicine: Where Readiness Begins: Induction Day, by Todd Dorsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download