Navy Medicine: Where Readiness Begins: Induction Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/973644" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

250626-N-GM951-6799 ANNAPOLIS, Md. (June 26, 2025) A U.S. Naval Academy video highlighting the critical role Navy Medicine plays during Induction Day 2025. Navy medical personnel conduct thorough health screenings, provide care, and ensure that each incoming midshipman is prepared to begin training. Their work safeguards the health, safety, and readiness of the newest members of the Brigade of Midshipmen, ensuring a smooth start to their careers. The voiceover in this video was generated using A.I. (U.S. Navy Video by Todd Dorsey).