U.S. Air Force crew chiefs assigned to the 660th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Travis Air Force Base, tow and refuel a KC-46 Pegasus aircraft from the 60th Air Mobility Wing in preparation for an aerial refueling mission during Talisman Sabre 25 in the Northern Territory, Australia, July 23, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, that advances a safe and secure Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Clare Werner)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2025 14:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973637
|VIRIN:
|250723-F-YI652-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111228975
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AMC Airmen tow and refuel KC-46 during Talisman Sabre 25, by SrA Clare Werner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.