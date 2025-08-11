AMC Airmen tow and refuel KC-46 during Talisman Sabre 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





U.S. Air Force crew chiefs assigned to the 660th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Travis Air Force Base, tow and refuel a KC-46 Pegasus aircraft from the 60th Air Mobility Wing in preparation for an aerial refueling mission during Talisman Sabre 25 in the Northern Territory, Australia, July 23, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, that advances a safe and secure Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Clare Werner)