    AMC Airmen tow and refuel KC-46 during Talisman Sabre 25

    NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    07.22.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Clare Werner 

    Air Mobility Command

    U.S. Air Force crew chiefs assigned to the 660th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Travis Air Force Base, tow and refuel a KC-46 Pegasus aircraft from the 60th Air Mobility Wing in preparation for an aerial refueling mission during Talisman Sabre 25 in the Northern Territory, Australia, July 23, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, that advances a safe and secure Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Clare Werner)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 14:41
    Location: NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU

    Air Mobility Command
    TS25
    talismansabre25

